Урок англійської мови: Bull power

Корисна англійська лексика на основі новин тижня з прикладами вживання слів від лінгвістів відділу BBC Learning English.

Послухайте вимову слів на цьому відео у виконанні Фіна Абердина.

Текст:

Meet the latest recruit in the war against global warming.

This Argentinian bull has a device attached to its back to prevent methane escaping when it belches.

The gas is collected from the bull's stomach through a small pipe and compressed in a canister. Every day one animal produces enough fuel to drive a car one kilometre.

According to the UN, 18% of greenhouse gas emissions are produced by livestock.

Корисна лексика:

methane - метан

- метан belches - відригує

- відригує canister - балончик

- балончик greenhouse gas - газ, що викликає парниковий ефект

- газ, що викликає парниковий ефект livestock - худоба

Інші уроки англійської мови на сторінці BBC Learning English.

Архівнавчальних програм англійської мови на сайті ВВС Україна.