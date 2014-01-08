Урок англійської мови: Bull power

Корисна англійська лексика на основі новин тижня з прикладами вживання слів від лінгвістів відділу BBC Learning English.
Послухайте вимову слів на цьому відео у виконанні Фіна Абердина.
Текст:
Meet the latest recruit in the war against global warming.
This Argentinian bull has a device attached to its back to prevent methane escaping when it belches.
The gas is collected from the bull's stomach through a small pipe and compressed in a canister. Every day one animal produces enough fuel to drive a car one kilometre.
According to the UN, 18% of greenhouse gas emissions are produced by livestock.
Корисна лексика:
- methane - метан
- belches - відригує
- canister - балончик
- greenhouse gas - газ, що викликає парниковий ефект
- livestock - худоба
