Енергія з бика
Урок англійської мови: Bull power

  • 8 січня 2014

Корисна англійська лексика на основі новин тижня з прикладами вживання слів від лінгвістів відділу BBC Learning English.

Послухайте вимову слів на цьому відео у виконанні Фіна Абердина.

Текст:

Meet the latest recruit in the war against global warming.

This Argentinian bull has a device attached to its back to prevent methane escaping when it belches.

The gas is collected from the bull's stomach through a small pipe and compressed in a canister. Every day one animal produces enough fuel to drive a car one kilometre.

According to the UN, 18% of greenhouse gas emissions are produced by livestock.

Корисна лексика:

  • methane - метан
  • belches - відригує
  • canister - балончик
  • greenhouse gas - газ, що викликає парниковий ефект
  • livestock - худоба

