Урок англійської: Driving change in Afghanistan

Корисна англійська лексика на основі новин тижня з прикладами вживання слів від лінгвістів відділу BBC Learning English.

Послухайте вимову слів на цьому відео у виконанні Гаррі Гайнца.

Текст:

Like most women in Afghanistan, Sara Bahaye does all the housework and brings up the children. She also looks after her mother.

But that’s where the similarities end. Sara is single and the family’s breadwinner. She works as a taxi driver in Mazar-e-Sharif – a job almost always done by men.

Sara breaks a cultural taboo behind the wheel but otherwise follows the tradition of taxi drivers around the world: she loves a good chat.

Корисна лексика:

housework - хатня робота

- хатня робота looks after - доклядає

- доклядає breadwinner - годувальник

- годувальник taboo - табу

- табу chat - теревені, балачки

