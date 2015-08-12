Урок англійської мови: Underwater clean-up

Корисна англійська лексика на основі новин від лінгвістів відділу BBC Learning English.
Послухайте вимову слів на відео у виконанні Ніла Еджгеллера.
Текст:
It's no ordinary day at the beach. These divers are in Cornwall, southwest England, not for the fun but to pick up rubbish.
An estimated 70% of the plastic which enters the sea sinks, according to the organisation Dive Against Debris. And much of it is not biodegradable.
This is a problem that stretches far beyond the UK. Eight million tonnes of plastic ends up in the world's oceans every year, causing damage to this fragile ecosystem.
Корисна лексика:
- divers - водолази, нирці
- sinks - тоне
- biodegradable - розкладається
- stretches - простягається, поширюється
- ecosystem - екосистема, всі форми життя в якомусь районі
