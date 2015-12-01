Lingohack: урок англійської з теленовин ВВС

Відділ BBC Learning English відтепер щотижня пропонує вашій увазі нові мовні уроки з циклу Lingohack, які побудовані на основі заголовків головних новин.

Заголовки:

Global climate event

Artificial intelligence versus humans

Being disabled in Rio

Текст:

Planet Earth – the most complex thing in the universe. Warmed and cooled by natural trends, heated by greenhouse gases from humans. Scientists are striving to work it all out. In the Pacific for instance, the warming El Nino current is likely to bring floods where there is normally drought and drought where there's normally rain. Corals were bleached by the last big El Nino in 1998. The new El Nino will heat the world, so will a separate climate event in the Pacific. But these will be offset somewhat by a cooling event in the Atlantic. Three big shifts at once.

You're watching what doctors describe as one of the most revolutionary advances in the history of surgery. Here at the Royal Marsden Hospital in London consultant surgeon Declan Cahill seems to sit within the robot – a blend of man and machine. He remains, though, very much in control. It's a tool just like his scalpel or forceps, albeit far more sophisticated.

These are embaixadores da alegria – or happy ambassadors – made up of dancers of all disabilities. They're rehearsing for the 'Paralympics – one year to go' celebrations. Every year they perform at the Rio Carnival. But it wasn't until 2013 that they were allowed to parade with everyone else.

Корисні слова і пояснення:

striving - докладають зусиль для чогось

докладають зусиль для чогось offset - компенсувати, балансувати щось протилежним, унаслідок чого немає великих змін

- компенсувати, балансувати щось протилежним, унаслідок чого немає великих змін revolutionary advances - революційні зміни, які докорінно щось змінюють

революційні зміни, які докорінно щось змінюють ambassadors - посли, представники

