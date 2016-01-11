Lingohack: урок англійської з теленовин ВВС

Відділ BBC Learning English відтепер щотижня пропонує вашій увазі нові мовні уроки з циклу Lingohack, які побудовані на основі заголовків головних новин.

Заголовки:

Syrian rebels leave Homs

Paris: Missed warnings

Lions poisoned

Текст:

Syrian rebels have begun leaving the last areas they've been holding in the city of Homs. A local ceasefire agreed with the government is allowing them to leave. It's a deal which means that the entire city is now back in government hands.

An opportunity to arrest the suspected ringleader of last month's attacks in Paris may have been missed. Abdelhamid Abaaoud slipped through an international operation to capture him in January, while he was in the Greek capital, Athens.

Two Maasai farmers have been charged after allegations that they poisoned a famous pride of lions in Kenya. Eight lions from the Marsh Pride in the Maasai Mara National Reserve are being treated for poisoning. Two others have been found dead. It's thought that the lions had killed three of the farmers' cows.

Корисні слова і пояснення:

ceasefire - угода про припинення вогню, перемир'я

- угода про припинення вогню, перемир'я ringleader - ватажок злочинного угрупування

- ватажок злочинного угрупування allegations - заяви, твердження, які ще не підтверджені

