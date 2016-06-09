Lingohack: урок англійської з теленовин ВВС

Відділ BBC Learning English відтепер щотижня пропонує вашій увазі нові мовні уроки з циклу Lingohack, які побудовані на основі заголовків головних новин.

Заголовки:

Hillary Clinton claims historic moment for women

Chelsea doctor settles dismissal case

Surf's up in Australia

Текст:

Hillary Clinton has claimed victory in the race to become the Democratic Party's candidate for the White House. President Obama has called to congratulate her on securing enough delegates to contest November's election. She'll be the first woman to run for president for any major political party in the US.

Chelsea and their former manager, Jose Mourinho, have reached a settlement with the former team doctor, Eva Carneiro. She claims she was forced to resign last season because she was demoted and said that she was victimised by Mr Mourinho. On Monday it emerged she'd turned down an earlier settlement offer of almost two million dollars.

Let's take a look at these spectacular pictures. They were taken off the east coast of Australia where recent deadly storms have created huge swells. Sixteen of the world's best surfers made the most of these conditions, tackling waves up to five metres high.

Корисні слова і пояснення:

to contest - (тут) намагатися виграти

- (тут) намагатися виграти victimised - свідомо переслідувана, що піддавалася нарузі

- свідомо переслідувана, що піддавалася нарузі swells - вали, великі хвилі

