Lingohack: урок англійської з теленовин ВВС

Відділ BBC Learning English відтепер щотижня пропонує вашій увазі нові мовні уроки з циклу Lingohack, які побудовані на основі заголовків головних новин.

Заголовки:

Obama says Trump unfit to be president

Singapore scientists create cyborg beetle

Scans reveal how teenage brain develops

Текст:

President Obama has said the Republican nominee Donald Trump is unfit to be president and questioned why party leaders still support his candidacy. Mr Trump has hit back, accusing Mr Obama of failed leadership.

Scientists in Singapore have wired up giant beetles and shown that they can control the insects remotely. They're hoping to use the technology to help save lives in disaster zones and to fight security threats.

British scientists at Cambridge University have gained a new insight into behavioural changes that happen in our teenage years. Using brain scanning techniques, they're gaining clues about why some young people develop mental illnesses.

Слова і пояснення: