Урок англійської Lingohack - говоримо про психічне здоров'я

У тижневому уроці англійської мови на основі заголовків Lingohack вивчаємо лексику на тему психічного здоров'я.

Новина:

An app to calm you down

Вивчаємо лексику на тему:

Mental health

Корисні слова і вислови:

depressed – сумний і сповнений безнадії

open up – поговорити про те, як почуваєтеся

comfort – (тут) щось приємне

counsellor – психоаналітик, людина, навчена давати іншим поради, вислухавши їхні проблеми

therapy – курс лікування

Дайте відповідь на таке питання:

How do the app creators earn money from the software?

Текст:

It’s been less than a year since G. A. Sharma was laid off from his job in India’s IT sector. But the experience left Mr Sharma feeling angry and sometimes even depressed. And he found it difficult to open up to his family. But he did find some comfort in a chatting app called Wysa.

The chat robot, or chatbot, behaves like a counsellor, focusing on what users are feeling and how to respond to them.

So this is what the future of therapy looks like. An interface where people can ask questions and this chatbot will answer. So if I type in a question about, say, losing my job, the codes in the software process it and give you options.

I’d like to help but first could I do a quick check to see how this is affecting you? Option one – yes, sure; option two – maybe later.

The founders say the year-old chatbot has 200,000 clients, who are using this app for free. The company behind the chatbot makes money from professional therapists and firms that use the app.

Artificial intelligence-based counselling is a new field and there isn’t a clear consensus on how effective it is.

То як, знайшли?

How do the app creators earn money from the software?

The chatbot makes money from professional therapists and firms that use the app.

А ви знали?

The first mobile phone call was made on 3 April 1973. In 2012, a report carried out by the International Telecommunication Union found that there were six billion mobile phone subscriptions worldwide. At the time, the global population was seven billion.

