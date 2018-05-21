Lingohack - урок англійської про королівське кохання

Цього тижня в мовному уроці лінгвісти відділу ВВС Learning English пропонують слова і вислови про кохання принца Гаррі і Меган Маркл.

Новина:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's romance

Вчимо слова і вислови на тему:

Love

Лексика:

whirlwind romance – романтичні стосунки, які бурхливо розвиваються

Дайте відповідь на таке:

When did Meghan and Prince Harry announce they were going to get married?

Текст:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's story as a couple began in the summer of 2016 - a whirlwind romance kept carefully away from prying eyes. And only 18 months after they met, they announced they were tying the knot.

Meghan Markle, bride

It was definitely a set-up: it was a blind date.

Introduced through a mutual friend, they say they connected straight away.

Prince Harry, groom

The fact that I fell in love with Meghan so incredibly quickly was a sort of confirmation to me that everything - all the stars were aligned, everything was just perfect, it was this beautiful woman just sort of literally tripped and fell into my life; I fell into her life…

Within days of their engagement, the couple were already crisscrossing the UK, representing the Royal Family and throwing their support behind a range of humanitarian causes.

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle say "I do", they will not only be man and wife, but will have new titles - as Duke and Duchess - marking the start of a new chapter for the younger generation of the British Royal Family.

То як, знайшли відповідь?

When did Meghan and Prince Harry announce they were going to get married?

Only 18 months after they met.

А ви знали?

In the 1930s, marrying an American divorcee led Prince Harry's great-great uncle King Edward VIII to abdicate. Times have changed, as Meghan Markle was born in the US and is divorced.

