Lingohack - урок англійської про те, як горить ліс

В уроці англійської мови лінгвісти ВВС розповідають про лісові пожежі на півночі Англії.

Новина

Wildfires in the UK

Вивчаємо лексику на тему

Fire

Корисні слова

smoulder – тліти, повільно горіти без вогню, але з димом

– тліти, повільно горіти без вогню, але з димом wildfires – пожежі, які безконтрольно поширюються в сільській місцевості

– пожежі, які безконтрольно поширюються в сільській місцевості smoky – задимлені, з великою кількістю сірого, чоргого або білого диму

– задимлені, з великою кількістю сірого, чоргого або білого диму plume – стовп, висока тонка хмара диму і пилу, яка піднімається в повітря під час пожежі

– стовп, висока тонка хмара диму і пилу, яка піднімається в повітря під час пожежі drifting – що його несе течія повітря або води

Текст:

More than two weeks after the fire on Saddleworth Moor started, it continues to smoulder. And scientists say the summer drought could bring many more wildfires in the UK and across Europe. So, these researchers are taking to the smoky air, in a laboratory on a plane, to find out what that will mean for the air that we breathe.

Professor James Lee, University of York

So, this is obviously… it's a converted passenger plane… would normally seat about a hundred people, but most of the seats have been ripped out and replaced with the load of instruments that you can see, basically, so that we can sample the constituents of the air.

Entire ecosystems have been wiped out in two major fires that are still burning in the north of England. Incidents that the fire service has described as some of the worst it’s ever seen.

Shona Wilde, atmospheric chemist

We look at live data from the aircraft to identify when we think we’re going through a plume. And once I think we’re in a plume, then we hit a button and that will take a sample of air from outside the aircraft, which we collect for analysis.

On-board instruments show some of the chemicals in the smoke, including methane, an important greenhouse gas, and the air pollutant carbon monoxide. Only back on the ground will the team be able to work out its exact chemical makeup and how it affects the air that we’re breathing.

This flight is part of a much bigger global study of greenhouse gas emissions. Today though, it’s captured samples that will eventually reveal exactly what's drifting into our towns and cities.

Знайшли відповідь на питання?

Which chemicals do the on-board instruments show in the smoke?

The on-board instruments show methane and carbon monoxide are in the smoke, among other chemicals.

А ви знали?

In order to ignite, a fire needs three things: a flammable material, such as wood, a source of heat, and oxygen. Fires naturally happen when these things exist in the right proportions. The removal of one of these elements will extinguish the fire.