Lingohack - урок англійської мови про приязного лиса

В уроці англійської мови на основі заголовків теленовин вивчаємо лексику про незвичайну дружбу між міським лисом і людиною.

Повідомлення:

Gaspard the friendly fox

Вивчаємо лексику на тему:

Friendship

Корисна лексика:

unlikeliest of friendships – дружба між тими, кого за звичайних умов важко уявити друзями

blossoming – (про дружбу) росте, розвивається і міцнішає

befriended – потоваришував

become familiar with – дізнатися про щось чи когось більше, краще пізнати

trusting – готовий довіряти людям; переконаний, що вони хороші і не заподіють шкоди або обмануть

Знайдіть відповідь на таке питання:

What did Zeb realise when he met Gaspard's cubs?

Текст:

It’s the unlikeliest of friendships, and one which has been blossoming over the last year, between a neighbourhood fox and a BBC newsreader. Zeb Soanes, familiar to many who listen to the Today programme and the Shipping Forecast, befriended the animal one evening after work.

Zeb Soanes, broadcaster and author

There was this beautiful little fox, just here… with an injured leg, and it was the most beautiful fox that you’ve ever seen. It was like a Disney fox. And I had some wafer-thin ham, I think, brought down and gave it to the fox. And then a couple weeks later the fox was back, completely better - and has visited ever since.

As the fox started to become more familiar with Zeb, he decided to name him Gaspard.

Zeb Soanes, broadcaster and author

There was something incredibly trusting about this fox, and it was comfortable enough to come really close to me. And… there was something magical about him.

Gaspard allowed Zeb to photograph him, the best of which he posted on social media.

It wasn’t until Zeb met Gaspard’s cubs that he realised the ‘he’ was a ‘she’.

We didn’t think that we’d catch a glimpse of Gaspard and her family, but as we were getting ready to go, this happened. And soon after, her cub appeared too.

Zeb Soanes, broadcaster and author

It’s amazing in this busy city to have this connection with something so wild, and I never take it for granted. The fox could decide not to arrive tomorrow, but it keeps turning up and I hope it still does.

То як, знайшли?

What did Zeb realise when he met Gaspard's cubs?

Zeb realised that Gaspard was a female.

А ви знали?

It is estimated that the UK has approximately one urban fox for every 300 human residents. With a human population of around 65 million people, that's just over 200,000 foxes!

