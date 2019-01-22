Lingohack - урок англійської про шкоду екранів

Lingohack - мовний урок на основі телезаголовків - цього разу присвячений дискусіям про шкоду екранів мобільних пристроїв для здоров'я.

Новина:

Is screen use really bad for kids?

Вивчаємо лексику на тему:

Technology and health

Корисна лексика:

digital entertainment – розваги, які доступні на електронних пристроях

toxic – шкідливі для здоров'я

sedentary occupation – діяльність, яка супроводжується малою рухливістю

keep you up at night – не дає вам спати

screen time limits – запровадження максимальної тривалості використання цифрових пристроїв

Знайдіть відповідь на таке питання:

When should parents not allow screen use by children?

Текст:

Young people today grow up surrounded by digital entertainment and information on multiple screens, whether via computer, smartphone or television.

In its guidance to parents, the Royal College says the popular view that time in front of a screen is toxic to health has essentially no evidence to support it.

Professor Russell Viner, President, Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health

Many things are harmful to us. Crossing the road is harmful. Even reading, which we think of as a really important thing, actually is a bit of a sedentary occupation that can keep you up at night. So we think that there's a balance to be struck. There are harms from screens. But actually, screens bring us great opportunities and we have to balance those.

The guidance says parents with healthy, active children should not worry greatly about computer and smartphone use, although it recommends no screens for an hour before bed, in part because the light can slow the release of the sleep-inducing hormone melatonin.

The Royal College says families should negotiate screen time limits with their children, based on individual needs and how much they impact on sleep, physical and social activities.

То як, знайшли?

When should parents not allow screen use by children?

The Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health's recommendation is that parents don't allow the use of screens for an hour before children's bedtime.

А ви знали?

University of Manchester researchers say higher levels of cyan – a colour between green and blue - keep people awake. The researchers want to produce devices for computer screens that allow users to control cyan levels.

