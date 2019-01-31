Урок англiйської Lingohack - про етичний шопінг

Увага! Наш мовний урок Lingohack виглядає тепер по-новому. Сьогодні тема уроку - повторне використання вживаних речей.

Новина:

The recycled-goods shopping mall

Вивчаємо лексику, що описує...

the condition of goods

Корисна лексика:

second-hand – вжите в минулому кимось іншим; не нове

upcycled – нові речі, виготовлені зі старих чи непотрібних матеріалів

broken down – розібраний на частини

handmade – предмети, виготовлені вручну людьми, а не машинами на заводах

worn-out – предмет, пошкоджений надмірним використанням

Дайте відповідь на таке:

What guarantees a steady stream of items to recycle?

Текст:

This shopping mall in Sweden may look pretty normal. But look closely at the items for sale in its fourteen specialist shops. You'll realise there's something quite different about it.

Everything for sale here is second-hand. The mall only sells items that are recycled or ‘upcycled’, meaning unwanted items broken down and reinvented as something new.

Anna Bergstrom, ReTuna Mall Manager

You can come and just do sustainable shopping and Sweden loves it. And the world loves it. Everyone wants to be like us.

The clever thing about this mall in Eskilstuna near Stockholm is its location. It's right next to the city's recycling centre. So a steady stream of cars is already coming to drop off unwanted household items. This produces a regular supply of stock for the shops. When goods arrive, a team sorts everything into categories.

The mall’s shopkeepers can then pick out which things they want to sell or use as material for upcycling. One of the most popular shops in the mall specialises in handmade household ornaments. This is its best-selling item.

It's made from worn-out leather jackets.

In 2018, the mall sold second-hand goods worth $1.3 million, meaning unwanted items found new homes.

То як, знайшли?

What guarantees to sellers a steady stream of items to recycle?

The mall is close to Eskilstuna's recycling centre, where people drop off unwanted household items.

