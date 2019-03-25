Lingohack - урок англійської про марнування продуктів

У новому мовному уроці Lingohack говоримо про те, як боротися з ожирінням, а заодно марнуванням продуктів.

Новина:

Tackling food waste and obesity

Вивчаємо лексику на тему:

food excess and waste

Корисні слова і вислови:

leftover – залишки, те, щзо залишилося, коли решту використали або з'їли

piling up – (тут) створювати завал продуктів додаванням нових

stale – стара і вже не свіжа чи придатна до споживання їжа

culinary – пов'язаний з куховаренням чи кухнею

loading up – збирання великої кількості чогось в одному місці

Знайдіть відповідь на таке:

What do both the hotel and the UN wish to do by 2030?

Текст:

This hotel in Tromso, is trying to halve its food waste. But how?

Let's start with these smoothie shots. These are made from yesterday's leftover fruit.

Then, crafty tricks to nudge people into taking less, like skinny tweezers to stop you piling up the salmon. Or little spoons to serve the herring. Another idea, instead of guests taking a big melon slice and leaving some, the staff dice it. So you take precisely what you want.

Linn Alexandersen, Thon Hotel Polar, Tromso

Many people load onto their plates so they don't have to go multiple times. We're able to make people think about how they put food on their plate, and how much they bring to the table to make sure that they eat it all.

Another trick is to keep food looking fresh. As a serving dish empties, guests assume the remains are stale. So why not switch the food into a smaller dish? Then again, so it still looks fresh and it all gets eaten.

Ideas like this have cut food waste almost 10% in a year for this chain. The target is 20% by 2020, and then 50% by 2030 - the same as the UN target.

The chef weighs the daily waste. So far, the policy has saved the hotel chain 26 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions. And there’s a bonus.

Linn Alexandersen, Thon Hotel Polar, Tromso

We're also making money of it, which is really a positive side effect by reducing food waste.

So, how do guests respond to this culinary nanny state?

Female guest

[I] think it's a very good thing. I feel that it helps the environment, but it also helps myself to not gain – what do you call it? - weight that I don't need.

There is no ban on loading up your plate here, but you'd better not leave it.

То як, знайшли?

What do both the hotel and the UN wish to do by 2030?

They both wish to reduce food waste by 50%.

