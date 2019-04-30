Lingohack - урок англійської про службового поні

У черговому мовному уроці Lingohack вивчаємо англійські слова і вислови на тему службових тварин.
Новина:
Meet Britain's first trainee guide pony
Вивчаємо лексику на тему:
performance
Корисні слова і вислови:
- hack it – (розмовне) впоратися зі складною ситуацією
- coping – давати собі раду зі складною ситуацією
- take it … in his stride – вирішувати складну проблему в спокійний спосіб
- naysayer – людина, яка каже, що щось неможливо здійснити
Дайте відповідь на таке питання:
What's the advantage of having a guide horse rather than a guide dog?
Текст:
The horse arriving on platform 1 is about to make history. Because while the odd one has travelled in a guard's van, no horse, to our knowledge, has ever ridden in a passenger carriage.
Digby's new owner is Helena from London. She's a regular commuter on the Underground, and having seen guide horses used in America, she'd like to do so here.
Compared to the short career of a guide dog, a working horse can be with owner for 30 years.
Helena, Digby's owner
Guide dogs are fantastic animals but it’s good to have choice. And a horse can be trained and they enjoy working. And they’re great companions. So, why not?
20-month-old Digby was especially bred for this very job by Katy at her stables in Northallerton. This metro journey is a trial to see if he can hack it. He seems to be coping with the movement better than our cameraman.
Katy Smith, Digby’s trainer
I thought he would be good. I thought he would take it all in his stride but this is like, yeah, it’s the first time ever… and I’m speechless to be fair.
Commuter 1
What’s a horse doing on the metro? I've never seen that before...
Commuter 2
I think it’s a good idea myself. Yeah, it’s a change….
Commuter 3
It’s a horse, isn’t it? Should be in a field not a train …
So apart from the odd naysayer, people seem generally positive. Transport for London say they’ll be monitoring Digby’s progress.
То як, знайшли відповідь?
What's the advantage of having a guide horse rather than a guide dog?
Guide dogs have a shorter career. Working horses can be with their owner for 30 years.
