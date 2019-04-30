Lingohack - урок англійської про службового поні

У черговому мовному уроці Lingohack вивчаємо англійські слова і вислови на тему службових тварин.

Новина:

Meet Britain's first trainee guide pony

Вивчаємо лексику на тему:

performance

Корисні слова і вислови:

hack it – (розмовне) впоратися зі складною ситуацією

– (розмовне) впоратися зі складною ситуацією coping – давати собі раду зі складною ситуацією

– давати собі раду зі складною ситуацією take it … in his stride – вирішувати складну проблему в спокійний спосіб

– вирішувати складну проблему в спокійний спосіб naysayer – людина, яка каже, що щось неможливо здійснити

Дайте відповідь на таке питання:

What's the advantage of having a guide horse rather than a guide dog?

Текст:

The horse arriving on platform 1 is about to make history. Because while the odd one has travelled in a guard's van, no horse, to our knowledge, has ever ridden in a passenger carriage.

Digby's new owner is Helena from London. She's a regular commuter on the Underground, and having seen guide horses used in America, she'd like to do so here.

Compared to the short career of a guide dog, a working horse can be with owner for 30 years.

Helena, Digby's owner

Guide dogs are fantastic animals but it’s good to have choice. And a horse can be trained and they enjoy working. And they’re great companions. So, why not?

20-month-old Digby was especially bred for this very job by Katy at her stables in Northallerton. This metro journey is a trial to see if he can hack it. He seems to be coping with the movement better than our cameraman.

Katy Smith, Digby’s trainer

I thought he would be good. I thought he would take it all in his stride but this is like, yeah, it’s the first time ever… and I’m speechless to be fair.

Commuter 1

What’s a horse doing on the metro? I've never seen that before...

Commuter 2

I think it’s a good idea myself. Yeah, it’s a change….

Commuter 3

It’s a horse, isn’t it? Should be in a field not a train …

So apart from the odd naysayer, people seem generally positive. Transport for London say they’ll be monitoring Digby’s progress.

То як, знайшли відповідь?

What's the advantage of having a guide horse rather than a guide dog?

Guide dogs have a shorter career. Working horses can be with their owner for 30 years.

Інші мовні уроки на сайті BBC Learning English.