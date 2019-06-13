Lingohack - урок англійської про роботів

Мовний урок англійської Lingohack - про розумних роботів, які допомагають сортувати відходи.

Тема:

Robot recycling

Вивчаємо лексику на тему:

Technology

Корисні слова і вислови:

puncture-resistant – міцний достатньо, щоби бути стійким до пробоїн

sensors – датчики, частини обладнання, які реагують на зміни тепла чи світла

simulated – створений як модель для перевірки якогось явища

algorithms – математичні правила, застосовані комп'ютером для певних обчислень

automation – операція із застосуванням машин, а не людей

Дайте відповідь на таке:

What percentage of stationary items could the robot identify?

Текст:

This robot can automatically sort recyclable rubbish. The RoCycle system by MIT has a soft, puncture-resistant hand. Pressure sensors on its fingertips detect an object’s size and material. It then autonomously places the item in the appropriate recycle bin.

Professor Daniela Rus, Director, MIT CSAIL

With computer vision alone, the systems are not able to separate paper from plastic. Many paper and plastic cups look the same, but by introducing the ability to squeeze the object and to know whether it’s flexible or not – we are able to go one step beyond what today’s methods can do.

The goal of the system is to reduce the back-end cost of recycling. It currently has 85 percent accuracy in identifying stationary items, but only 63 percent accuracy on a simulated conveyer belt.

A common error was identifying paper-covered tins as paper. But how are researchers looking to improve the system?

Professor Daniela Rus, Director, MIT CSAIL

We plan to create a much more detailed sensorised skin. We plan to develop the hand at different sizes and we plan to improve our algorithms for recognition. We’re very excited to see the use of robot automation in solving a problem that matters globally.

То як, знайшли відповідь?

What percentage of stationary items could the robot identify?

The robot currently has 85 percent accuracy in identifying stationary items.

