Lingohack - урок англійської про ігри без іграшок

Цього тижня в уроці англійської мови Lingohack вивчаємо лексику на тему дитинства, іграшок і як стимулювати в дітей політ фантазії.

Новина:

Toy-free play trial

Вивчаємо лексику на тему:

play

Корисна лексика:

nursery – садочок, місце, у якому доглядають за малими дітьми і немовлятами, поки їхні батьки на роботі

Знайдіть відповідь на таке питання:

How long did this toy-free trial last?

Текст:

It's playtime at this nursery in Bristol – magnets, metal, and imagination.

Prof Paul Howard-Jones, University of Bristol

Well, I think that's fascinating because that's not a toy that’s designed for a child to use, so it's actually quite difficult for Aida to dislodge the bit of metal from the magnet. She's learning skills of dexterity that she might not learn with a toy that was designed for a two year old.

Here shells, boxes and shiny envelopes are allowed. But these aren't, and were locked away in a cupboard for a month.

Matt Caldwell, Ilminster Avenue Nursery School

There were some of the older children at the end of the month who said "We really would like our trains back" and our purpose was never to deprive the children, so of course they had them back after the month, but two year olds - they don't want any of this back at all. And I’d also says it’s interesting what you’ve picked up because you've got a female queen and a very male, muscular superhero. Gender is something that can be reinforced through toys.

Having observed the children for the one-month trial earlier this year, staff here say that 75 per cent of the two year olds used more imagination in their play.

In one three-year-old class, more than half used their imaginations differently. And in another group, between a quarter and a half of boys communicated more imaginatively.

So, this is the nursery with very few toys. Although they will play with anything else, including BBC camera equipment!

То як, знайшли?

