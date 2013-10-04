Англійська в новинах: Pink power

Корисна англійська лексика на основі новин тижня з прикладами вживання слів від лінгвістів відділу BBC Learning English.

Послухайте вимову слів на цьому відео.

Текст:

You might think standing out in the wild would work against you.

But for flamingos, it's the pinker and older birds who seem to be the key individuals in the flock.

That's the conclusion reached by researchers in Britain. They are trying to understand the animals in order to help them thrive in captivity.

Four of the six remaining species of flamingo are threatened with extinction. Many of their wetland habitats are being affected by mining.

Корисна лексика:

to stand out - виділятися

- виділятися flock - зграя

- зграя to thrive - процвітати

- процвітати extinction - вимирання

- вимирання wetland - заболочена місцина

