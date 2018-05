Procrastbaking - новий спосіб уникнути нудних справ

Salted Chocolate Drizzled Tahini Almond Cookies (working title 😂). Big week for us, moving house tomorrow, so much to my hubs consternation I decided to indulge in a little procrastibaking 😬 But now we don’t have to pack that bag of almond flour so... you’re welcome?! #procrastibake

A post shared by Emma Wagenvelt (@emmaslittlekitch) on Apr 20, 2018 at 1:00pm PDT