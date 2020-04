Лікар носить Prada: як індустрія моди допомагає медикам. Культогляд

View this post on Instagram

We are proud to reopen our @BabyDior_official ateliers in Redon, which since yesterday have begun the continuous production of new masks on a volunteer basis. Dior is actively committed to aiding and protecting all those who are on the front line every day. Thank you to our wonderful petites mains who, in an exceptional show of solidarity, are working tirelessly to protect them. #DiorStandsWithYou