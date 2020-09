У Сан Франциско стало помаранчево від пожеж

View this post on Instagram

San Francisco has turned orange. Residents of the city woke to find the sky still dark and glowing a deep brooding orange as smoke from near-by wildfires blocked the sun. Smoke particles "only allow yellow-orange-red light to reach the surface, causing skies to look orange", the Bay Area Air Quality Management District explained. Some 14,000 firefighters are battling 28 major blazes across California, amid a historic heatwave. Wildfires have burned more than 2.5 million acres in the state this year, killing at least eight people.