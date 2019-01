Волосатый январь: почему женщины выкладывают в Instagram фото своих подмышек

View this post on Instagram

i’ve been in the modelling industry since i turned 18 and the last 5 years i haven’t shaved my legs and 2 years haven’t shaved my armpits - when i was finally brave enough to lift my arm in photos i got a lot of hate, to the point of death threats and i am regularly told it’s disgusting and i need to shave. it’s so good to see the stigma of natural body hair on women being challenged by other people! i have felt so alone in this path. the tears i’ve shed over the journey to embrace my own body hair is so ridiculous and can still be so sad for me to think about. over the last week i discovered @janu_hairy - big thanks to some of you tagging them on my profile! (please always tag me in things you think i’ll be interested in) 🙏🏼 looking into the movement tonight has got me crying and i didn’t want to wait any longer to share something about it. i never know where to begin with talking about my body hair experience. the videos i shared on youtube barely touch the surface and were both anxiety inducing to film. the thought of making more weighs on me, i want to but there’s just so much i want to do... and say. the reactions to my body hair are often nasty and my audience is over 200,000 men that cannot relate. i have felt so alone, i have felt so wrong, i have felt so annoying. i have been brushing off the impact of everything and afraid to talk about it because... i’m a “strong independent woman”, i should “ignore the trolls” and there are worse things going on in the world i should be talking about right? but... it’s ok to be fed up with something. it’s ok. it sometimes feels the only audience i reach when i upload are men with a fetish and i’m fed up of my natural body being simply a fetish. i want to change this. i want to reach women and show them it’s ok to embrace it. i want to reach little girls and show them they don’t have to remove it! i want to be heard and i want to be seen outside of the sex industry. i want to be the person i needed when i was younger, the change i want to see in the world. who else is with me? what if you didn’t shave in january? what if you shared your own body hair experience? #januhairy | wearing beautiful new @harlowandfox bra.