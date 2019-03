Український біатлоніст вперше в історії став чемпіоном світу

He can't quite believe it -- Ukraine's Dmytro Pidruchnyi is your new World Champion in the pursuit - after missing out on a sprint medal by 0.3 seconds! 🇺🇦💪



Watch the 12.5km men's pursuit in #2019Ostersund live on https://t.co/bk5aBBso9Q pic.twitter.com/Gaf0uDKKgV