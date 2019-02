View this post on Instagram

They will ask you when they'll know you are dependant on them, when they'll know your parents are going to say "beta ghar na tootnay dena , compromise kar lena" , "beta mard tu hotay hi aisay hain hath uth hai tum bas maaf kar dena par ghar na tootnay dena" , they'll make good use of you innocence if you are not educated and your sole dream was to cook for him and dress nice lawn k joras! If you will be A strong and independent woman with your right goals in life no one will bug your parents for Filthy Dowry. And when you'll be A strong independent woman you'll be able to voice against these cowards. Be that strong woman of Pakistan. Be that great woman who knows her rights and can fight against the wrong. #StopJahezkhori #UNWomenPakistan