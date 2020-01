View this post on Instagram

Thank you @twinklerkhanna for nominating me. Eating clean is not an option but a way of life for me. Here’s a glimpse at what made me spring into action this morning 🕺 Sharing how you can also make my favourite avocado on toast and my chia pudding. It’s healthy, tasty, and keeps you full for hours, not to mention high in protein 😋 *Avocado on toast* Mash a ripe avocado. Add little olive oil, I like to add Rapeseed oil to it. Add a pinch of Himalayan Pink Salt, & a dash of chaat masala if you like things flavoursome. Spread the mashed avocado on two slices of toasted barley bread or any multigrain bread. Garnish with pomegranate. *Chia Pudding* Soak 3 teaspoons of chia seeds in walnut milk, overnight. Add a little honey or cinnamon to it. Top with seasonal fruits of your choice, preferably berries. Voila Bon Appetit 🙏🏽 Now you know what’s in my dabba, I nominate @katrinakaif @bhumipednekar and @shikhardofficial to give me a peek inside their dabbas. It would be great to know more healthy food options. Don’t forget to share a photo with #WhatsInYourDabba and tag @TweakIndia