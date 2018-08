Dr. #ImranAliShah assaulting a citizen for (reportedly)protesting against VIP protocol culture.

He’s PTI’s MP, Sindh who took Oath yesterday.@ImranKhanPTI must rein in the ‘goon mentality’ within PTI & @Fsnaqvi should dismiss him from the party that promised IK’s Naya Pakistan pic.twitter.com/fESqRsBWkJ