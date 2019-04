View this post on Instagram

Negative experiences. @lostwithpurpose made some good points in her video about the danger of positive coverage of Pakistan. While Pakistan is beautiful and what I’ve been sharing nowadays is positive and good, I have also ran into numerous problems. However, every time I show one negative experience, I get hate (swipe left). I can understand that there is already negative coverage so people would expect that foreigners share positive coverage only. There’s nothing wrong with only positive coverage, but keep in mind that I am an ordinary solo traveller, not sponsored by anyone, so I’ll share some negative experiences when I encounter it. My experience as a 23 year old Australian Chinese girl travelling solo is going to be different to others. As much as I love Pakistan, the reality is that you’ll face both good and bad experiences. It is important to share both so that future visitors can know what to expect, the problems can be highlighted and hopefully addressed. That is how you improve and progress. But first, the mindsets need to be more open-minded and accepting. Below are some negative experiences I’ve encountered. I know it hurts to read, but instead of sending hate, ask what can be done? . ✨ I paid a policeman in Sindh cause he kept repeating 250 rupees for no reason and didn’t let the driver go until I paid. . ✨ I was given a protocol in Punjab (except Lahore) where I couldn’t go out without escort, couldn’t leave the car, couldn’t go out after sunset, could only stay at 2 hotels, constant calls from intelligence. (PS: I know that the gov is protective of foreigners and don’t want to take any risk) . ✨ In Karachi, 2 guys inappropriately grabbed me, one kissed me, bit me and tried to drag me away. 3 locals nearby had to come save me. . ✨ PIA’s mismanagement and inefficiency eg. lost my luggage . ✨ A commander in Gilgit while walking me back hugged me tightly and kissed me on the cheek . ✨ There’s areas with lots of flies in Sindh that I got rashes all over and had to get an injection twice . ✨ Electricity shedding, cold water, the engine smell in some cities made me uncomfortable that I had to hold my breath and couldn’t open the car window