Just sharing my thoughts on hamza ali Abbasi and naimal khawar wedding , how simple yet elegant their wedding is ?? They both look elegant in a very very simple way , naimal wore her mother dress and the venue including stage and entrance of bride and groom is soo soo simple although they r celebrities but where as when we consider our families’ weddings , we spend almost all our earning on these stuff which includes dance floor , band baja , dj, screens , stage , dresses of bride and groom , lavish dinner , venue and what else .... like where we r heading why we don’t make our weddings simple with confidence and why we don’t promote it And see it’s also good for those whose parents couldn’t affords such expenses ....!! So make it simple and use ur money in ur life after marriage Promote simple marriages♥ . . #naimal #khan #hamzaaliabbasi #HamzaAliAbbasi #Celebrity #celebritieslife #lifehacks #Lifestyle #blog #bloggercode #naimalwedshamza #hamzawedsnaimal #weddingcouture #weddingday #Photography #photogenic #instalike #music #Safasprenearial #thought #thoughoftheday