For humans who identify as a woman, there isn't a box you have to fit in. There isn't a rule book you have to follow. The voices would tell you what you "should" do and what you "shouldn't do". What've I've learnt is to follow my heart, to do things with integrity and to be unapologetically myself, eff the rest. I wear baggy clothes, or I wear no clothes, I wear dresses with shoes or dresses with heels, I used to hate pink now I love pink. I used to hate to cook now I'm learning to. I still don't know how to put makeup but I don't judge people who do. It takes a lot of patience and effort. I used to hate crying thinking it would make me weak till I realised I needed to accept my emotions to work on getting better. I didn't want to be "too feminine" because I thought being a woman is weak. So I learnt to run, I learnt all the gallis and I had more bruises in my legs because I would fall down from climbing coconut tress. I used to hate my boobs thinking my body is a curse giving "invitation" for men! Do you see how inward the patriarchy and conditioning was. I tried to run away from being a woman. Because I was ashamed being a woman. Only when I understood the amount of power inside me. The fact that I could do anything you could, bleeding, and still be alive. The fact I understood my place, is to be anywhere the hell I wished for. And I'm not afraid to take up space. And I'm not afraid to let my voice be heard. The fact that I could heal myself so much and heal other people as well. The fact that I'm both strong and vulnerable. The fact that I am learning to set boundaries. The fact that I'm learning to say no. The fact that I'm learning to understand my emotions and not be ashamed of my thoughts and feelings. But always striving to get better. Learning to relax. Learning to get my shit together Learning to find and build a balance. Till I realised I am all woman and the divine goddesses are within me. I don't try to be different I am learning to be me, and I'm simply happy doing it. Each day I'm learning, each day I'm evolving each day I am learning to be a better version of me.