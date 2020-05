کورونا وائرس: انڈیا کے یہ دو سائنسدان کیا کمال کرنے والے ہیں؟

#IndiaFightsCorona: @IGIBSocial and TATA Sons sign an MoU for licensing KNOWHOW related to development of a kit for rapid and accurate diagnosis of #COVID19.



Details: https://t.co/SxL3lKR739@CSIR_IND @TataCompanies @RNTata2000 @MoHFW_INDIA @drharshvardhan @ICMRDELHI