Happiness Is a State of Mind

انڈیا کے شہر بنگلور میں 19 سال قبل ایک دن آلوما لوبو کی نشا سے پہلی مرتبہ ملاقات ہوئی۔

آلوما ایک ڈاکٹر تھیں اور وہ اکثر اس یتیم خانے جایا کرتیں جہاں نشا کو ان کے والدین چھوڑ گئے تھے۔

نشا یتیم خانے میں موجود دیگر بچوں کی طرح نہیں دکھائی دیتی تھیں۔ ان کی آنکھوں کے پپوٹے نہیں تھے اور ایک انتہائی نایاب جینیاتی عارضے کی وجہ سے ان کی جلد نہایت روکھی تھی۔ لوگ بچوں کو اپنانے کے لیے یتیم خانے آیا کرتے تو کبھی بھی نشا کا انتخاب نہ کرتے۔

آلوما کہتی ہیں ہیں کہ نشا پر پہلی نظر ڈالنا ہی کسی جھٹکے سے کم نہیں تھا۔۔۔ اتنے مسخ شدہ چہرے والے بچے کو دیکھنا۔

مگر خون آلود آنکھیں اور اترتی ہوئی جلد والی اس بچی کو دیکھ کر اپنی ابتدائی حیرت کے بعد آلوما اور ڈیوڈ نے نشا کی حالت سے آگے بڑھ کر دیکھا۔ انھیں ایک ایسا بچہ نظر آیا جسے محبت کی سخت ضرورت تھی۔

آلوما کہتی ہیں کہ 'وہ اتنی ننھی تھی، خطرے کی شکار، تنہا چھوڑ دی گئی، مسترد کر دی گئی۔ یہ وہ وقت تھا جب اسے خاندان کی سب سے زیادہ ضرورت تھی، جب اسے کسی کی ضرورت تھی کہ کوئی اسے تھامے، اسے اپنے سینے سے لگائے۔

آلوما بتاتی ہیں کہ 'ہماری دوسری بیٹی نے اسے فوراً اٹھایا، اسے گلے سے لگایا اور کہا، امی، اسے گھر لے چلتے ہیں۔ اور ہم نے یہی کیا۔'

نشا کو جو عارضہ لاحق ہے اسے لیمیلر اِکتھائیوسس کہا جاتا ہے اور آلوما کے الفاظ میں 'اس کا مطلب یہ ہے کہ ان کی جلد مچھلی جیسی ہے۔ یہ چھلکوں والی ہے اور مسلسل گرتی رہتی ہے۔'

وہ دوسروں سے مختلف نظر آتی ہوں گی لیکن ان کے مطابق وہ ایک انتہائی بھرپور زندگی گزار رہی ہیں۔ اور چونکہ ان کے بھائیوں اور بہنوں نے ان کے ساتھ کبھی فرق نہیں کیا، شاید اسی لیے وہ زندگی میں آگے بڑھنے کی اپنی صلاحیت کے حوالے سے شکوک و شبہات پر قابو پا سکیں۔

نشا بتاتی ہیں کہ 'جب میں چھوٹی تھی تو میں اپنے دوسرے بڑے بھائی سے لڑا کرتی۔ وہ مجھے قالین میں لپیٹ دیتا اور پھر اس کے ایک کونے پر کھڑا ہوجاتا جس سے میں ہل نہ پاتی۔'

جب سکول شروع کرنے کا موقع آیا تو نشا کو ملے جلے ردِعمل کی ایک نئی لہر کا سامنا کرنا پڑا۔ انھیں بہت لوگ گھورا کرتے جو ان کی تعلیمی زندگی کا ایک حصہ ہی بن گیا تھا۔ ساتھ ہی ساتھ انھیں یہ بھی بتایا جاتا کہ چند چیزیں مثلاً کھیل وغیرہ ایسی ہیں جو وہ نہیں کر سکتیں۔

لیکن نشا کہتی ہیں کہ 'میں نہیں کر سکتی تھی، اس کا مطلب یہ نہیں تھا کہ میں نے یہ نہیں کیا۔'

"My friends were crazy about sports, so I did end up running and I built up an endurance. It's painful at times when my skin cracks, but I've lived with that my whole life and so it's something you get used to after a while."

She will soon turn 20 and is currently pursuing Business studies at a college in Bangalore. She aspires to be a teacher. She doesn't see herself as any different from others.

Nisha tells me matter-of-factly about some of the incidents which have become common throughout her life. She remembers when she was on a flight with her mother and a passenger refused to sit next to her, even asking for her to be taken off the plane.

"They [the airline] offered to move us up to business class as an apology, but that's when I told my mum no, we don't need compensation for someone else's poor behaviour," says Nisha.

She says when people stare at her or when someone is unkind to her she prefers to react with a wave - not confrontation. "I don't get upset. I only get upset if I choose to be."

Her positivity is kind of humbling when you find that she has had to contend with mindless cruelty throughout her life. There was once a lady who met Nisha at the church when Nisha was just four-years-old.

"She touched her face and she said, 'I don't know you, but your ancestors must have done something terribly wrong for your daughter to be like this'. I felt like kicking her in the shin," says Aloma.

But Aloma says her temper was tamed by her young daughter. "She looked at me with such an innocent face, and so I said to the woman 'thank you very much' and walked away."

---

It's estimated 2.1 per cent of the India's population have some form of disability - which is around 26 million people.

For many years, many disabilities were not even recognised by the government but in 2016, after years of advocacy by disability rights activists, the Indian parliament expanded the number of recognised disabilities covered under law from 7 to 21.

The move by parliament was an incredibly empowering step for a country that remains largely uniformed about disability-related matters.

Stigma, prejudice, and misconceptions around disability still exist in the country.

Nisha says she wants to fight this prejudice. She has appeared on a TV chat show and, despite her aversion to public speaking, she even gave a TedX speech.

"In India there is a stigma attached to genetic conditions, families are shunned, mothers are blamed, children are ignored or hidden," Nisha says.

"Often if a doctor finds out [that an unborn baby has a genetic condition] he advises pregnancy be terminated as if these children don't have a right on Earth.

"My birth parents had relinquished me when I was one week old, three weeks later I was adopted by my parents into their home and heart."

Today Nisha is a happy young woman, studying in college, and hopes one day to become a teacher - though her father David says she already is one.

"I think she has made the biggest impression on my life. She's the person I find who doesn't react. She always is in charge of her situation. We react to weather, to traffic, we're upset when it's cold, when it's hot, when it's raining, but not her, she's happy all the time", David says.

"If you look at her pictures, she's always smiling. There is like a lifetime of happiness in her smile. I find her to be a wonderful teacher - I've learnt a lot from her."

Nisha is typically philosophical in her response.

"I think happiness is a mind-set, not just an emotion, my skin condition is like a part of me, and it's not everything. I can decide to be happy, or I can decide to be sad."

---

FACT BOX

WHAT IS LAMELLAR ICHTHYOSIS?

•It is a rare inherited skin disorder affecting around 1 in 600,000 people.

•It is characterised by dry, cracked and scaling skin.

•Infants with the condition are often born with a sheath covering their skin. This peels off after a few weeks, to reveal their scaly skin. They may also have eyelids and lips that are turned outward.

•People affected by the condition are vulnerable to infections and hair loss and a decreased ability to sweat, which makes them more sensitive to heat.

•There is no cure for Ichthyosis, but it can be helped with moisturisers and eye drops.

•It is not contagious.