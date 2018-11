سعودی خواتین کا انوکھا احتجاج، ’عبایہ الٹی پہننوں گی‘

As a #Saudi woman, I don’t enjoy freedom to cloth. I am forced by the law to wear Abaya (black robe) everywhere but my house, which. I. can’t. take. any. more.

#العبايه_المقلوبه

#BurnTheNiqab

#NoHijabDay

#MyStealthyFreedom#ForcedToWearIt#NiqabDoesNotRepresentMe pic.twitter.com/ox51scXK3V