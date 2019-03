View this post on Instagram

Portrait of Compassion | my deepest sympathies to all the families & friends of those who have lost loved ones in the NZ Christchurch Mosque terrorist attack, I cannot fathom the despair you are going through, my love & thoughts are with you all in this the darkest of times. I felt a need today to start my working week creating this portrait of @jacindaardern Prime Minister of New Zealand & leader of @nzlabour party, the compassion, strength & leadership she has shown over these past days I have found truely inspirational. Woman, Mother, Leader, If only the rest of the leaders of our world were more like her. #JacindaArdern #Christchurch #NewZealand #LoveNotHate