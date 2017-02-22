Video - OʻzTV nega yana Andijon qirgʻinini yoritdi?

  • 22 Fevral 2017
Image caption OʻzTV nega yana Andijon qirgʻinini yoritdi?

Oʻzbekiston televideniyesida 2005 yil 13 mayida Andijonda yuz bergan qonli voqealar haqida film namoyish qilindi.

Videolavhamizni tomosha qilish uchun mana bu yerga bosing.

BBC Oʻzbek xizmati bilan Whatsapp, Telegram va Viber da: +44 78-58-86-00-02

TELEGRAMDA ESA kanalimiz - https://telegram.me/bbcuzbek yoki BBCUZBEK

Instagram - BBC UZBEK

Twitter - BBC UZBEK

Odnoklassniki - BBC UZBEK

Facebook - BBC UZBEK

Google+ - BBC UZBEK

YouTube - BBCUZBEK (https://www.youtube.com/user/bbcuzbek)

Skype - bbcuzbekradio

bbcuzbek.comga toʻsiq boʻlsa, uzbekweb.netga kiring