Qozog‘istonda muz ostidan baliq tutish xalqaro birinchiligi o‘tkazildi

  • 13 Fevral 2012
Multimedia o'ynash bu qurilmada dastaklanmaydi

Qozog‘istonda muz ostidan baliq tutish bo‘yicha xalqaro chempionat bo‘lib o‘tmoqda.

11 mamlakatdan kelgan baliqchilar Olma Ota shahridan uzoq bo‘lmagan yerda joaylashgan Qapchag‘ay ko‘lida bellashmoqdalar.

BBC muxbiri Rayhon Dmitriye musobaqa yeridan xabar berdi.