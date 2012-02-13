Qozog‘istonda muz ostidan baliq tutish xalqaro birinchiligi o‘tkazildi
- 13 Fevral 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Одноклассники
- Share this with Telegram
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Одноклассники
- Share this with Telegram
-
Baham ko'ring
Share this with
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
ВКонтактеShare this with ВКонтакте
-
Мой МирShare this with Мой Мир
-
ОдноклассникиShare this with Одноклассники
-
Elektron pochtaShare this with Elektron pochta
-
-
TelegramShare this with Telegram
Copy this linkBaham ko'rish haqida
Qozog‘istonda muz ostidan baliq tutish bo‘yicha xalqaro chempionat bo‘lib o‘tmoqda.
11 mamlakatdan kelgan baliqchilar Olma Ota shahridan uzoq bo‘lmagan yerda joaylashgan Qapchag‘ay ko‘lida bellashmoqdalar.
BBC muxbiri Rayhon Dmitriye musobaqa yeridan xabar berdi.