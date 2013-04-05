Birmada musulmonlarga qarshi qirg‘in
5 Aprel 2013
Birmada yuz minglab musulmonlar uylarini tashlab chiqishgan, minglab odamlar esa qatl etilgan.
Shu hafta boshida Rangundagi islomiy maktabda yuz bergan yong‘inda 20 nafar talabi halok bo‘lgan.
BBC muxbiri Janatan Xed buddaviylar va musulmonlar o‘rtasida to‘qnashuvlar yuz bergan Mandalaydan tayyorlagan lavha.