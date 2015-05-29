FIFA saylovlarida kim yutadi?
- 29 May 2015
FIFA Prezidenti saylovlari tashkilotning poraxo‘rlikda ayblangan 7 mulozimining qamoqqa olinishi bilan bir paytda o‘tmoqda.
