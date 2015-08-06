Suvaysh kanali kengaygan

  6 Avgust 2015
Multimedia o'ynash bu qurilmada dastaklanmaydi

Suvaysh kanali O‘rtayer dengizini Qizil dengiz bilan ulaydi. Ko‘p millionli ikkinchi kanal avvalgi kanalning yonida qurilgan va endi ochildi.

