Qayta topishgan egizlar
- 14 Sentyabr 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Одноклассники
- Share this with Telegram
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Одноклассники
- Share this with Telegram
-
Baham ko'ring
Share this with
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
ВКонтактеShare this with ВКонтакте
-
Мой МирShare this with Мой Мир
-
ОдноклассникиShare this with Одноклассники
-
Elektron pochtaShare this with Elektron pochta
-
-
TelegramShare this with Telegram
Copy this linkBaham ko'rish haqida
Januz va Lyutsian ikkinchi jahon urushi so‘ngida tug‘ilib, ajrashib qolishgan edi. Endi, 68 yil o‘tgach, ular qayta topishishdi.
BBC O‘zbek xizmati bilan Whatsapp, Telegram va Viber orqali bog‘lanishni istasangiz, telefonimiz: +44 78-58-86-00-02.
Instagram - BBC UZBEK
Twitter - BBC UZBEK
Odnoklassniki - BBC UZBEK
Facebook - BBC UZBEK
Google+ - BBC UZBEK
YouTube - BBCUZBEK (https://www.youtube.com/user/bbcuzbek)
Skype - bbcuzbekradio