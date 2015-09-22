Burkina Fasoda to‘ntarish yo‘qqa chiqdi

  • 22 Sentyabr 2015
O‘tgan hafta Burkina Fasoda general Diyenderening milliy gvardiyasi Prezidentni ag‘dargan edi. Biroq milliy qo‘shin poytaxtga yetib, general Diyendere gvardiyasini qurshovga oldi.

