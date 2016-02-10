Xurrakka qarshi uskuna

  • 10 Fevral 2016
Multimedia o'ynash bu qurilmada dastaklanmaydi

Xurrakka qarshi bir uskuna ixtiro etilgan. U xurrakni boshqalarga eshittirmaydi. Xurrak otgan odam yonidagilar uning xurragini eshitishmaydi.

BBC O‘zbek xizmati bilan Whatsapp, Telegram va Viber orqali bog‘lanishni istasangiz, telefonimiz: +44 78-58-86-00-02.

TELEGRAMDA ESA kanalimiz - https://telegram.me/bbcuzbek yoki BBCUZBEK

Instagram - BBC UZBEK

Twitter - BBC UZBEK

Odnoklassniki - BBC UZBEK

Facebook - BBC UZBEK

Google+ - BBC UZBEK

YouTube - BBCUZBEK (https://www.youtube.com/user/bbcuzbek)

Skype - bbcuzbekradio