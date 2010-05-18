Một cô gái 16 tuổi người Úc lái thuyền buồm một mình về tới Úc sau khi đi vòng quanh thế giới. Nhưng có thể cô đi chưa đủ chặng đường dài để có thể trở thành người lái thuyền buồm trẻ nhất phá kỷ lục thế giới.

After more than six months at sea Jessica Watson is in the final stretch of her epic voyage around the globe. She's hoping to reach Sydney Harbour later this month a couple of days shy of her seventeenth birthday.

But although there's no question that she's circumnavigated the globe, sailing experts say she hasn't gone far enough to claim the record of being the youngest person to sail solo non-stop and unassisted around the world.

The influential Sail World website has praised her heroic achievement but is a stickler for the rules of what it calls "true circumnavigation". To have achieved that, it says, the teenager should have sailed much farther north into the Atlantic to a point in line with France, rather than simply crossing the Equator and then returning south.

"We don't want to take away from what the kid's done," said the editor of the website "but it's one thing to be a hero and another to be a record holder. Had she sailed three thousand seven hundred kilometres further she could have made that boast."

Nick Bryant, BBC News, Sydney

the final stretch of chặng cuối cùng, phần đường cuối cùng

epic voyage chuyến đi trường kỳ, hành trình lịch sử

a couple of days shy of chỉ thiếu vài ngày, vài ngày trước ...

circumnavigated the globe lái (thuyền buồm) vòng quanh thế giới

to sail solo non-stop and unassisted lái thuyền buồm một mình liên tục, không cặp bến và không có ai hỗ trợ trong suốt chuyến đi

influential có nhiều ảnh hưởng, quan trọng và được kính nể

is a stickler for the rules là người chặt chẽ với các nguyên tắc, theo sát các nguyên tắc

the Equator đường Xích đạo

she could have made that boast trong trường hợp này có nghĩa cô có thể nói là đã phá kỷ lục