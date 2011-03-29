Phần 2: Những buổi hẹn hò đầu tiên

Bản quyền hình ảnh Getty Images Image caption Hai mối tình: một của hoàng gia (giữa hoàng tử William và Kate), một của thường dân (David và Jennifer)

Nội dung bài học - Programme content

Trong bài hai của loạt bài chuyện tình hoàng gia này, xin mời các bạn nghe và trả lời một số câu hỏi về cách hoàng tử William lấy lòng Kate cũng như cách David và Jennifer bắt đầu mối tình của họ như thế nào.

Phần một: William và Kate

Hãy nghe bài phỏng vấn và cố tìm thông tin để trả lời hai câu hỏi dưới đây:

Kate có nghĩ rằng William ngày càng nấu ăn ngon hơn không?

2. Why did William try to cook amazing dinners at university?

Tại sao William cố nấu cho được những bữa ăn tối thịnh soạn thời học đại học?

Nếu các bạn không nghe được hết lời thoại của đoạn phỏng vấn William và Kate, xin hãy chọn bảng Lời thoại và lời giải bên trên.

Tiếp theo là chuyện tình của đôi bạn đồng nghiệp thường dân - David và Jennifer. Mời các nghe đoạn phỏng vấn do cô Yang Li thực hiện về cách đôi bạn này hẹn hò nhau lúc mới quen.

Phần hai: David và Jennifer

Trong lúc nghe, các bạn chú ý tập trung tìm thông tin để trả lời hai câu hỏi sau:

3. Why was Jennifer a little unsure about going out with David?

Tại sao Jennifer hơi không chắc chắn về chuyện hẹn hò với David?

4. Where did David and Jennifer go for their first drink together?

David và Jennifer đi đâu trong buổi hẹn uống nước đầu tiên?

Lời thoại và lời giải - Transcript and answer

Phần một: Phỏng vấn hoàng tử William và cô Kate Middleton

Interviewer: Does William ever cook?

Kate: He does, actually. He did cook for me quite a bit at university, and it would always come with a bit of angst and a bit of anger if something had gone wrong. And I’d have to wander in and save… save something that was going…

Interviewer: So, being honest, is that a skill that’s declining over time or improving?

William: I would say I’m getting better at cooking. Erm… Kate would say I’m getting a lot worse.

Kate: I didn’t give you enough chance to practise.

William: No, that is true. I get quite lazy about cooking, ‘cos, you know, when I come back from work and stuff it’s the last thing I want to do, really… is spend loads of time cooking. But when I was, erm, trying to impress Kate, erm, I was trying to cook these amazing, fancy dinners. And all that would happen was I’d burn something, something would overspill, something would catch on fire. And she’d be sitting in the background, just trying to help and basically taking control of the whole situation. So I was quite glad she was there at the time.

Phần hai: Phỏng vấn David và Jennifer

Yang Li: What is the next step from just being friends and colleagues?

David: With Jenny and I, I think there was obviously a connection between us, and I was very persistent in trying to, er, get her to come out for a date. I think Jenny had a few reservations at first because we were still working together, and we were kind of colleagues. But I was persistent, and, erm, she said yes. So we did… we went out – where did we go, Jen? We went to our… to…

Jennifer: Somewhere in Clapham.David: Clapham for a first drink, and I remember that I was, erm, trying to play it cool, and, er, act that it wasn’t a big deal. Erm, and I think I was…

Jennifer: Oh, that’s right! Yeah, I turned up, and I was so nervous even though we see each other every single day at work, I remember being so nervous. And I got to the bar and I was the first one there, I think.

David: I was late.

Jennifer: Dave turned up, and I… the first think I said to him, I was like, “This is really strange, I’m really nervous”. And he just said to me, “Are you?” (Laughs). I, er…

David: I was, but, you know, I was just trying to make out that I wasn’t.

Jennifer: So… (Laughs)

Yang Li: After that did you go on any other dates?

David: Yeah, we went on loads of dates, didn’t we?

Jennifer: He actually came to a bar with me once, for a style of music that he made out he really liked, erm… And it was once we got to this particular club, and he clearly hadn’t really danced to that type of music before, that we discovered that he was maybe going above and beyond, erm, what he normally does, potentially, for me!

Giải đáp cho bốn câu hỏi trong bài