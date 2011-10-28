Nghệ sĩ ballet Bolshoi là người Mỹ

Từ vựng - Vocabulary

Bài khóa - Transcript

An historic leap! American David Hallberg will soon be in the limelight as the first foreign principal dancer of Russia’s Bolshoi ballet company.

At the height of the Cold War, 50 years ago, when Russian dancer Rudolf Nureyev defected to the West, an American dancer in Moscow would have been unimaginable.

But now Hallberg has the opportunity to wow the Bolshoi’s fans.

Bản dịch - Translation

Một bước nhảy có tính lịch sử! David Hallberg, người Mỹ, chẳng bao lâu sẽ được mọi người chú ý tới khi trở thành nghệ sĩ ballet chính đầu tiên là người nước ngoài của Đoàn Ballet Bolshoi của Nga.

Vào thời kỳ cao điểm của Chiến tranh lạnh, cách đây 50 năm, khi nghệ sĩ ballet Nga Rudolf Nureyev, bỏ chạy sang phương Tây, một nghệ sĩ ballet Mỹ biểu diễn tại Moscow có lẽ là một điều không tưởng.

Nhưng nay Hallberg có cơ hội gây ấn tượng trước những người hâm mộ đoàn ballet Bolshoi.

Bài tập - Exercise

Hãy dùng các từ dưới đây ở dạng thích hợp để hoàn thành những câu sau:

leap / in the limelight / at the height of / defected/ to wow

1. North Korea has denied sending spies into South Korea to murder the most senior official ever _____________ from the Communist country.

2. It's certainly the case that the way most brides and grooms choose to preserve their brief moment _____________ has been evolving, away from the stuffy and predictable.

3. "It gets people on board to have a look and they're _____________ by it. It's showing people that these boats are affordable, that they're not just for billionaires."

4. Many see Australia moving away from its old allegiances, towards a future firmly within the Asian region. But can it make the emotional and cultural _______ to replace Europe and America at the centre of its consciousness with Asia?

5. The Pistols, having recently sworn on tea-time telly, were ____________ their notoriety, many of the tour dates were cancelled, and protesters gathered to sing carols and pray for the misguided souls inside the town's Castle Cinema.

Giải đáp - Answers

1. North Korea has denied sending spies into South Korea to murder the most senior official ever to defect from the Communist country.

Nguồn: North Korea denies plotting to kill prominent defector

2. It's certainly the case that the way most brides and grooms choose to preserve their brief moment in the limelight has been evolving, away from the stuffy and predictable.

Nguồn: Wedding planner: Preserving the memories

3. "It gets people on board to have a look and they're wowed by it. It's showing people that these boats are affordable, that they're not just for billionaires."

Nguồn: Group buying online shopping trend hits the Middle East

4. Many see Australia moving away from its old allegiances, towards a future firmly within the Asian region. But can it make the emotional and cultural leap to replace Europe and America at the centre of its consciousness with Asia?

Nguồn: Embracing Australia's Asian future

5. The Pistols, having recently sworn on tea-time telly, were at the height of their notoriety, many of the tour dates were cancelled, and protesters gathered to sing carols and pray for the misguided souls inside the town's Castle Cinema.

Nguồn: Punk rock: Anarchy in the UK tribute tour in Caerphilly