Tìm thấy xương hóa thạch 7 triệu năm tuổi

Từ vựng - Vocabulary

Bài khóa - Transcript

The fossilised bones of whales unearthed in the Atacama Desert in Chile.

Palaeontologists have dug up a massive grave containing the seven million year-old creatures.

Fossils from fifteen animals have so far been excavated, some of them complete skeletons. The hoard also includes the remains of sharks, dolphins and seals.

The discovery is believed to have global importance and is crucial for research.

Bản dịch - Translation

Xương hóa thạch của cá voi được phát hiện tại sa mạc Atacama của Chile.

Các nhà cổ sinh vật học đã đào một khu mộ khổng lồ chôn vùi các loài thú từ cách đây bảy triệu năm.

Cho tới nay đã khai quật được hóa thạch của 15 loài động vật, một số bộ xương còn hoàn toàn nguyên vẹn.

Kho tàng quý giá này còn có cả xác của cá mập, cá heo và hải cẩu.

Phát hiện này được cho là có tầm quan trọng toàn cầu và tối quan trọng cho việc nghiên cứu.

Bài tập - Exercise

Hãy dùng các từ dưới đây ở dạng thích hợp để hoàn thành những câu sau:

fossilised/palaeontologists/excavated/hoard/crucial

1. A team of archaeologists has started one of the largest investigations ever mounted on the WWI battlefields. They have been given permission to _________ a large section of trenches and tunnels close to the huge Lochnagar Crater.

2. Being so slight and spindly, it is not really surprising that ancient harvestmen have a relatively poor record. Only around 33 _____________ species have been discovered so far, and for some of those the quality of preservation is not brilliant.

3. A metal detector enthusiast has found a major ___________ of Viking silver in a field on the Cumbria-Lancashire border.

4. For 150 years, a species called Archaeopteryx has been regarded as the first true bird, representing a major evolutionary step away from dinosaurs. But the new fossil suggests this creature was just another feathery dinosaur and not the significant link that __________________ had believed.

5. The prime minister believes stability and an end to the debt crisis is ___________ for any chance of a recovery in the UK economy.

Giải đáp - Answers

1. A team of archaeologists has started one of the largest investigations ever mounted on the WWI battlefields. They have been given permission to excavate a large section of trenches and tunnels close to the huge Lochnagar Crater.

Nguồn: Secrets from inside a WWI trench

2. Being so slight and spindly, it is not really surprising that ancient harvestmen have a relatively poor record. Only around 33 fossilised species have been discovered so far, and for some of those the quality of preservation is not brilliant.

Nguồn: X-rays extract 'virtual harvestmen' from French fossils

3. A metal detector enthusiast has found a major hoard of Viking silver in a field on the Cumbria-Lancashire border.

Nguồn: Metal detector fan Darren Webster finds Viking hoard

4. For 150 years, a species called Archaeopteryx has been regarded as the first true bird, representing a major evolutionary step away from dinosaurs. But the new fossil suggests this creature was just another feathery dinosaur and not the significant link that palaeontologists had believed.

Nguồn: Feathers fly in first bird debate

5. The prime minister believes stability and an end to the debt crisis is crucial for any chance of a recovery in the UK economy.

Nguồn: Euro crisis 'opportunity for UK' to reclaim powers - PM