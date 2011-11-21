Xử ba cựu thành viên Khmer Đỏ cao cấp

Bản quyền hình ảnh Reuters Image caption Cựu lãnh tụ Khmer Đỏ, ông Nuon Chea, tại phiên tòa ngày 21/11/2011

Phiên xử ba lãnh tụ cao cấp nhất của Khmer Đỏ còn sống sót vừa bắt đầu tại Campuchia. Một phiên tòa được Liên Hiệp Quốc hậu thuẫn vừa đưa ra các cáo trạng buộc các ông Nuon Chea, Ieng Sary và Khieu Samphan tội chống lại nhân loại và tội diệt chủng.

Khoảng 2 triệu người Campuchia đã chết vì lao động cưỡng bức, nạn đói và bị giết hại khi Khmer Đỏ cầm quyền tại đất nước này vào cuối những năm 70.

Phóng viên BBC, Guy De Launey, tường thuật.

Nghe toàn bài

This trial has been more than three decades in the making. Vietnamese-backed forces removed the Khmer Rouge from power in 1979. But for a long time there was no appetite to bring the organisation's leaders to justice.

International politics allowed the Khmer Rouge to hold Cambodia's seat at the United Nations in the 1980s. And in the 90s a series of amnesties brought its members into positions in the government and military. So it took much wrangling to get the Khmer Rouge Tribunal off the ground. It finally started work almost six years ago, and progress has been agonisingly slow, with only one conviction so far.

Crimes included the forced evacuation of towns and cities; turning their inhabitants into slave labourers in the rice fields; and the torture and murder of anyone considered an enemy of the revolution.

The Khmer Rouge leader, Pol Pot, died in 1998. But his right hand man Nuon Chea is on trial alongside Khieu Samphan, the former head of state, and the former foreign minister, Ieng Sary. If they talk Cambodians may get some explanations at last, but if they stay silent the madness of the Khmer Rouge era may remain a mystery for ever.

Nghe các từ