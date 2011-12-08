Đông lạnh 8 tỷ tế bào san hô

Từ vựng - Vocabulary

Bài khóa - Transcript

The only living thing on Earth visible from space. But rising temperatures in the Pacific are causing coral in Australia's Great Barrier Reef to decay.

The key to its survival could be in these pots. Experts in Sydney have taken about eight billion cells and put them in deep freeze.

They plan to reintroduce some of these samples to see if they can regrow.

Bản dịch - Translation

Sinh vật sống duy nhất trên trái đất có thể nhìn thấy được từ vũ trụ.

Nhưng nhiệt độ gia tăng tại Thái Bình Dương đang khiến cho san hô ở vùng Great Barrier Reef của Úc bị mục ruỗng.

Chiếc chìa khóa cho sự tồn tại của chúng có thể là ở những chiếc bình này. Các chuyên gia tại Sydney đã lấy khoảng 8 tỷ tế bào và đưa vào giữ đông lạnh.

Họ dự kiến sẽ đưa một số mẫu này trở lại môi trường của chúng để xem chúng có thể phát triển trở lại hay không.

Bài tập - Exercise

Hãy dùng các từ dưới đây ở dạng thích hợp để hoàn thành những câu sau:

to decay / pots / in deep freeze / reintroduce / samples

1. "Edinburgh Zoo knows that captive pandas are notoriously poor breeders and that only one zoo-reared panda has ever been ____________ into the wild - that unfortunate animal died within a year."

2. "Language is not a plant that rises and falls, lives and ________. It's a tool that's perfectly adapted by the people using it. Get on with living and talking."

3. Tahrir Square was full of rubbish left by its occupiers, visitors and scores of vendors of Egyptian fast food - piles of sticky paper mixed with the remains of grilled sweetcorn, roasted sweet potatoes, dense stews of liver and peppers and plastic _________ of kushari, a mixture of pasta, rice and lentils.

4. About 9,000 cancer patients are being asked take part in new gene tests which could improve therapies. __________ from tumours will be tested for gene faults, and testing laboratories in London, Cardiff and Birmingham will compare the outcome of treatments.

5. A mother has given birth to what are believed to be the first twins to be born in the UK from frozen eggs. Isabella and Anna Fahey were born three weeks ago from eggs which had been kept ______________ storage at the Midlands Fertility Services (MFS) for two years.

Giải đáp - Answers

1. "Edinburgh Zoo knows that captive pandas are notoriously poor breeders and that only one zoo-reared panda has ever been reintroduced into the wild - that unfortunate animal died within a year."

Edinburgh Zoo prepares for arrival of pandas from China

2. "Language is not a plant that rises and falls, lives and decays. It's a tool that's perfectly adapted by the people using it. Get on with living and talking."

Are dying languages worth saving?

3. Tahrir Square was full of rubbish left by its occupiers, visitors and scores of vendors of Egyptian fast food - piles of sticky paper mixed with the remains of grilled sweetcorn, roasted sweet potatoes, dense stews of liver and peppers and plastic pots of kushari, a mixture of pasta, rice and lentils.

Splintered views threaten collective spirit of Tahrir

4. About 9,000 cancer patients are being asked take part in new gene tests which could improve therapies. Samples from tumours will be tested for gene faults, and testing laboratories in London, Cardiff and Birmingham will compare the outcome of treatments.

Cancer Research UK starts DNA matching research

5. A mother has given birth to what are believed to be the first twins to be born in the UK from frozen eggs. Isabella and Anna Fahey were born three weeks ago from eggs which had been kept in deep freeze storage at the Midlands Fertility Services (MFS) for two years.

Twins born after two years on ice