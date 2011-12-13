Hy vọng đoạt giải môn chạy đường dài

Lời thoại chương trình - Transcript

Natalie

Hi I'm Natalie and welcome to Talking Sport.

Today we are hearing about two long distance runners from Kenya and we will be learning the word aspiration.

School is where a lot of athletes first start their sport and today two of Kenya's top athletes are returning to their school.

Brother and sister Moses and Linet Masai have both won medals at the World Championships in the 10,000m and they are hoping to win more medals at next year's Olympics.

So let's meet the pupils at Moses' and Linet's school. What do they think of the athletes?

Listen for what the pupils' dreams are and listen for the word aspirations.

Clip

In a region where running is seen as a way out of poverty the pupils' aspirations come as no surprise. I am running 800m and 1500m. My dream - I want to be like Moses Masai. My dream is to be like Linet Masai. But for now they continue to live out their dreams through Linet and Moses.

Listen again for what the pupils’ dreams are and listen for the word aspirations.

Clip

Natalie

The pupils said their dream was to be like Moses Masai and Linet Masai.

My dream - I want to be like Moses Masai.

My dream is to be like Linet Masai.

We heard the word aspirations.

On screen

aspirations

những khát vọng, nguyện vọng

Natalie

The pupils’ aspirations come as no surprise.

Well we have learnt the word aspiration.

Let's listen to some people in London using this word.

Ý kiến người qua đường

My aspiration is to raise my son to be a nice person.

My aspiration is to have a big and loving family.

My aspiration is to travel the world.

On screen

My aspiration is to raise my son to be a nice person.

My aspiration is to have a big and loving family.

My aspiration is to travel the world.

Natalie

I'm Natalie and that’s all from Talking Sport.

See you next time.

Cách dùng Aspiration/Aspire to - How to use Aspiration/Aspire to

Trong đoạn video chúng ta có nghe từ 'aspiration'.

"My aspiration is to travel the world." - Khát vọng của tôi là đi du lịch khắp thế giới

Aspiration là một danh từ. Nó có nghĩa là khát vọng, nguyện vọng, một điều mà bạn mong muốn sẽ đạt được, thực hiện được.

Ví dụ: My aspiration is to be the best swimmer in the world.

Aspire là động từ. Nó có nghĩa là chủ tâm, có mục đích hướng tới đạt được điều gì. Động từ này thường được theo sau bằng 'to' – 'aspire to'.

Ví dụ: I aspire to become a famous actress.

Hãy hoàn thành các câu sau dùng các từ aspiration, aspirations hoặc aspire to.

1. My _____________ is to own a house in the city.

2. I _____________ become a doctor.

3. I have many _____________ that I want to achieve.

4. We all _____________ live happy lives.

Động từ kép với 'live' - Phrasal verbs with 'live'

Ở trong đoạn video chúng ta thấy có động từ 'live out' có nghĩa là làm một việc mà trước đó bạn đã mong ước, tưởng tượng sẽ làm.

"But for now they continue to live out their dreams through Linet and Moses."

Sau đây là một vài động từ kép với 'live':

Hãy hoàn thành các câu sau dùng các động từ kép thích hợp.

1. She really _____________ people's expectations. Her singing did not disappoint anyone.

2. I can't believe I fell in front of everyone. I am never going to _____________!

3. I can't change what has happened so I am going to have to learn to _____________.

4. I _____________ football. I play it every weekend and watch all of my team's matches.

Đáp án - Answers

1) Aspiration/ to aspire

1. My aspiration is to own a house in the city.

2. I aspire to become a doctor.

3. I have many aspirations that I want to achieve.

4. We all aspire to live happy lives.

2) 'Live' phrasal verbs

1. She really lived up to people's expectations. Her singing did not disappoint anyone.

2. I can't believe I fell in front of everyone. I am never going to live this down!

3. I can't change what has happened so I am going to have to learn to live with it.

4. I live for football. I play it every weekend and watch all of my team's matches.