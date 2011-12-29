Triển lãm về lịch sử trò chơi điện tử

Từ vựng - Vocabulary

Bài khóa - Transcript

The Grand Palais gallery in Paris - associated more with fine art than video games.

But for its latest exhibition, these rooms are full of treasures, which tell the story of the development of gaming since the 1970s.

Bản dịch - Translation

Nhưng ở triển lãm mới nhất của bảo tàng này là những căn phòng đầy các báu vật kể câu chuyện về sự phát triển của trò chơi điện tử bắt đầu từ những năm 1970s.

Từ PacMan, Ataris và Joysticks tới các thiết bị 3D, trọng tâm (của triển lãm) là về khía cạnh văn hóa và hình ảnh của các trò chơi điện tử.

Bài tập - Exercise

Hãy dùng các từ dưới đây ở dạng thích hợp để hoàn thành những câu sau:

fine art/ exhibition/ treasures/ gaming/ devices

1. And the country has been blessed by providence with beautiful coastlines to north and south and the extraordinary __________ of the ancient civilisation of the Pharaohs in between.

2. Ayan's tastes are reflected in Mumbai's ever growing and ever more luxurious shopping malls in which, as elsewhere in India, the most crowded area is invariably the _________ section where youngsters are given the chance to test their skills on computer screens.

3. The National Gallery in London is to take action against the resale of tickets for its "blockbuster" Leonardo da Vinci __________.

4. Alex Hope says his company needs a rich mix of talents: "We're looking for polymaths - people with computer science, maths, physics or _____ can all thrive."

5. It said Black Friday purchases made on mobile __________ had accounted for 9.8% of all online sales, compared with 3.2% last year.

Giải đáp - Answers

1. And the country has been blessed by providence with beautiful coastlines to north and south and the extraordinary treasures of the ancient civilisation of the Pharaohs in between.

Source: Egypt's tourism hit hard by ongoing unrest

2. Ayan's tastes are reflected in Mumbai's ever growing and ever more luxurious shopping malls in which, as elsewhere in India, the most crowded area is invariably the gaming section where youngsters are given the chance to test their skills on computer screens.

Source: Changing habits illustrate decline of India's comics

3. The National Gallery in London is to take action against the resale of tickets for its "blockbuster" Leonardo da Vinci exhibition.

Source: Leonardo: National Gallery to act over ticket resales

4. Alex Hope says his company needs a rich mix of talents: "We're looking for polymaths - people with computer science, maths, physics or fine arts can all thrive."

Source: Coding - the new Latin

5. It said Black Friday purchases made on mobile devices had accounted for 9.8% of all online sales, compared with 3.2% last year.

Source: Black Friday and Cyber Monday US internet sales surge