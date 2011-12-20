Luyện tập với thời tiết lạnh cho Olympic

Lời thoại chương trình - Transcript

Natalie

Hi I'm Natalie and welcome to Talking Sport.

Today we will be hearing about athletes training for the Olympics in the Arctic and we will be learning the phrases team unity and competitive edge.

London is known for its cold and wet weather but some athletes are not just training in the rain to prepare for the London 2012 Olympics!

This week BBC reporter Kieran Fox has been following the Belgian athletics team, who have been to Iceland as part of their training.

Let's hear from Kieran.

Listen for what the athletes are hoping to build and listen out for the phrase competitive edge.

Clip

Landjokull - a landscape carved from ice, but these are not Arctic explorers this is a group of sprinters preparing for the 2012 summer Olympics. Athletics is of course an individual sport, but when it comes to the Olympics individuals compete for their country, for a team. By coming here to Iceland and these harsh inhospitable conditions the Belgian runners have to work for each other. They hope they’ll build enough team unity to give them the competitive edge come London 2012.

Natalie

Natalie

So the Belgian athletes have to work together in the snow and ice and they are hoping this will build team unity.

On screen

team unity

sự đoàn kết toàn đoàn

Natalie

Kieran said the athletes are hoping this team unity will give them the competitive edge.

On screen

competitive edge

lợi thế thi đấu

Natalie

They hope to build enough team unity to give them the competitive edge for London 2012.

Well we have learnt the phrases team unity and competitive edge.

Now let's listen to some people in London using the phrase competitive edge.

Ý kiến người qua đường

I am hoping that having a good university degree will give me the competitive edge, when I’m applying for jobs.

I think that speaking more than one language, gives me the competitive edge over people, when I’m looking for a job.

On screen

Natalie

I'm Natalie and that’s all from Talking Sport.

Cụm từ với "team" - Phrases with "team"

Trong đoạn video chúng ta đã học cụm từ 'team unity'. Team unity là khi tất cả mọi người trong đoàn làm việc đoàn kết, thống nhất với nhau như một.

"They hope to build enough team unity…"

Và đây là một số cụm từ với từ 'team':

team spirit: tinh thần đồng đội

team up: kết hợp, tham gia cùng với nhau thành một đoàn/nhóm

teammate: đồng đội, người cùng đội

dream team: một đoàn/đội tuyệt vời

Hãy hoàn thành các câu sau, dùng các cụm từ trên sao cho thích hợp.

1. The __________ in our department at work needs to improve.

2. David Beckham would definitely be in my football __________.

3. My favourite singers are going to __________ to record a new album.

4. Sarah is one of my new __________. I am looking forward to working with her.

Cách dùng 'of course' - How to use 'of course'

Trong đoạn video phóng viên dùng cụm từ 'of course':

"Athletics is, of course, an individual sport…"

'Of course', như chúng ta đã nghe trong đoạn video, có thể được dùng để diễn tả ý những gì mình đang nói là điều ai cũng đã biết rồi.

Ví dụ: Christmas Day in the UK is, of course, on the 25th December.

'Of course' cũng có thể được dùng để cho phép ai hoặc có nghĩa là "yes".

Ví dụ:

A: Can I borrow your pen?

B: Of course you can.

'Of course' có thể được dùng để nói ý là một điều gì không làm ai ngạc nhiên.

Ví dụ: I went home to Ireland at the weekend and, of course, it was raining! It always rains in

Đáp án - Answers

Team phrases

1. The team spirit in our department in work needs to improve.

2. David Beckham would definitely be in my football dream team.

3. My favourite singers are going to team up to record a new album.

4. Sarah is one of my new teammates. I am looking forward to working with her.